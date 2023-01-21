https://gettr.com/post/p25nw4mef33
1/19/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: It is already too late for those Hong Kong business owners to try to escape from being manipulated and exploited by the CCP; there are lots of corpses retrieved along the Yellow River and Yangtze River every day, and the death toll has become the top secret of Communist China; the solution to the aging population that the so-called wisdom of the CCP and Xi Jinping finds is to simply let the elderly die. Communist China has indeed become a living hell
#HongKongBusinessOwner #deathtoll #agingpopulation
1/19/2023 文贵盖特：香港老板们想逃出中共魔爪为时已晚；黄河长江流域每天都有大量尸体被打捞，死亡数字现已成为中共国的最高机密；中共和习的“智慧”想出解决老龄人口问题的办法就是让老人死，中共国已经变成了人间地狱
#香港老板 #死亡统计 #老龄人口
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.