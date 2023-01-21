https://gettr.com/post/p25nw4mef33

1/19/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: It is already too late for those Hong Kong business owners to try to escape from being manipulated and exploited by the CCP; there are lots of corpses retrieved along the Yellow River and Yangtze River every day, and the death toll has become the top secret of Communist China; the solution to the aging population that the so-called wisdom of the CCP and Xi Jinping finds is to simply let the elderly die. Communist China has indeed become a living hell

#HongKongBusinessOwner #deathtoll #agingpopulation





1/19/2023 文贵盖特：香港老板们想逃出中共魔爪为时已晚；黄河长江流域每天都有大量尸体被打捞，死亡数字现已成为中共国的最高机密；中共和习的“智慧”想出解决老龄人口问题的办法就是让老人死，中共国已经变成了人间地狱

#香港老板 #死亡统计 #老龄人口