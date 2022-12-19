Thai Princess Collapses With a Heart Condition

https://gnews.org/articles/598510
摘要：12/15/2022 BBC correspondent Jonathan Head: The eldest daughter of the King in Thailand, who is a plausible heir, has collapsed due to a serious heart condition. She was evacuated from a local hospital by helicopter down to Bangkok, where she is being treated. There are rumors that she may not even be alive.
