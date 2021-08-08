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Just A Guy Vs. The Bureau-Rats Of Alberta, Kanada
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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104 views • August 08, 2021
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Cris Harrigan’s film Go Get Funding: https://gogetfunding.com/tiptoe-to-tyranny-documentary-film/

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August 6, Alberta, Canada: Hinshaw says Alberta needs to learn to live with COVID, adds there are risks to keeping restrictions: (VIDEO) https://edmontonjournal.com/news/local-news/hinshaw-reiterates-need-to-live-with-covid-focus-on-other-health-issues-in-alberta

Hinshaw says Alberta needs to learn to live with COVID: https://youtu.be/Tcmeo0mpkjA

Learn to Live with Covid:
https://calgaryherald.com/opinion/columnists/corbella-its-time-we-stopped-freaking-out-and-lear
N-to-live-with-covid-just-like-hinshaw-says

Artist designs inspirational tribute to Alberta’s top doctor ‘Our Lady Hinshaw’: https://globalnews.ca/news/6888150/tattoo-artist-our-lady-hinshaw-alberta-coronavirus/

2020: Our Lady of Reason vigil candles: https://www.thewitchery.ca/product/saint-hinshaw-our-lady-of-reason-vigil/

Link to Patrick King’s court case documents https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/freedom-fighter-court-victory-ends-

Full (real) Court Transcript https://www.jccf.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/2021.08.04-07.49-redvoicemedia-610aef3334bb1.pdf

More From The Man Who Got The Courts To Admit Covid Is Bullshit: https://www.bitchute.com/video/wSbsri4YP9Cp/

Federal health minister sends letter to Alberta counterpart asking for scientific reasoning behind lifting COVID restrictions: https://edmontonjournal.com/news/politics/federal-health-minister-sends-letter-to-alberta-counterpart-asking-for-scientific-reasoning-behind-lifting-covid-19-restrictions

Kenney says he won't 'take a lecture' from federal health minister on managing COVID-19 measures:https://edmontonjournal.com/news/politics/alberta-premier-response-federal-health-minister-covid?__vfz=medium%3Dstandalone_content_recirculation_with_ads

Cris Harrigan’s film Go Get Funding: https://gogetfunding.com/tiptoe-to-tyranny-documentary-film/

Beth Martens Interview with Patrick King https://youtu.be/GY86U8BzFyo
Keywords
politicsvaxxcovid19
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