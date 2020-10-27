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Smoking Gun: Hunter Biden Admits He Worked Under Chinese Spy Chief
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29 views • October 27, 2020
Oct 27, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones plays audio clips of Hunter Biden admitting he worked under a top Chinese spy chief.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5f9881941331130284cc2141
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones plays audio clips of Hunter Biden admitting he worked under a top Chinese spy chief.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5f9881941331130284cc2141
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