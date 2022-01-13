© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NYC Brooklyn NY Army Veteran ARRESTED at Panera Bread over COVID Mask Mandate And Vaccine Pass
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • January 13, 2022
NYC Brooklyn NY Army Veteran ARRESTED at Panera Bread over COVID Mask Mandate And Vaccine Pass
The Christopher Wright Show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pw-ImgQW9uc
ARMY Veteran ARRESTED at Panera Bread over Mask Mandate in Brooklyn NY
BROOKLYN, New York—An outspoken and spirited U.S. Army veteran was arrested for the third time in a week while protesting against the city’s vaccine passport + mask mandates, this time at the Panera Bread in Gateway Center Mall in Brooklyn NY. 2 time Iraq War Veteran Mitchell Bosch.
Republican Governor candidate Derrick Gibson also was there & let his voice be heard in regards to the Vaccine passport mandates.
www.christopherwrightnyc.com
The Christopher Wright Show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pw-ImgQW9uc
ARMY Veteran ARRESTED at Panera Bread over Mask Mandate in Brooklyn NY
BROOKLYN, New York—An outspoken and spirited U.S. Army veteran was arrested for the third time in a week while protesting against the city’s vaccine passport + mask mandates, this time at the Panera Bread in Gateway Center Mall in Brooklyn NY. 2 time Iraq War Veteran Mitchell Bosch.
Republican Governor candidate Derrick Gibson also was there & let his voice be heard in regards to the Vaccine passport mandates.
www.christopherwrightnyc.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.