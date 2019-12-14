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Hair Test
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6 views • December 14, 2019
Rendered in Lightwave 2018 using FiberFX for hair.
Her hair simmed with Syflex in three different ways for three sections of her hair. The front (bangs) were done using a FEM sim (with Syflex). Self-collision in Syflex is not enabled because I am of sound mind.
Her hair simmed with Syflex in three different ways for three sections of her hair. The front (bangs) were done using a FEM sim (with Syflex). Self-collision in Syflex is not enabled because I am of sound mind.
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