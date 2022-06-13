Shortages, The Mark, Israel, Dollar & Russia

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club. June 13, 2022.
Jun 13, 2022 Headlines read: "The Summer of Starvation". A World Wide hunger is looming as a shortage of fertilizer continues and prices hike up to a new high. Norway has started to track all it's food purchases. Everything about an individual living in Norway is linked to their birth number. SSB already knows where they live, what they earn, and now what they purchase. Pastor Stan also shares how 23 countries are setting up swap lines which bypass the dollar - which will completely kill the U.S. Dollar
00:00 Five Plans to Destroy America
02:19 Shortages
06:08 Explosion at Freeport LNG
08:56 Mark of the Beast
09:40 Norway to Track all Supermarket Purchases
10:43 America Splitting Israel
14:37 23 Countries Abandoning US Dollar
16:34 Land Going Under Water
18:04 Russia will destroy America
20:24 Joseph’s Kitchen
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64dLd4IBbbM&t=4s