Was I Right to Leave Los Angeles + California? Homeless + the Palisades Inferno

With the apocalyptic fires in Pacific Palisades, Altadena, and Pasadena, Los Angeles has been set ablaze, possibly via the homeless industrial complex that keeps growing and the DEI policies they instituted. I look back at the reasons that I left Los Angeles with my family, and I'm very grateful and thankful that I did make that decision. What went into it, and what is the future?