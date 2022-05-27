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Shocker: Monkeypox Is Wuhan-Made, MRNA Bioweapons Already Set To Kill Thousands
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321 views • May 27, 2022
COVID was meant to drive people into psychosis. Now that the deepstate realizes that they cannot provoke fear anymore, they are now driving a new sickness: MonkeyPox! Investigative Journalist Edward Szall has found some new information that could possibly uncover more BioWeapon Labs that have been used to create this new pandemic.
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
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