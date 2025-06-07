Remembering The USS Liberty And Israeli Treachery

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Recorded at the Mises Institute in Auburn, Alabama, on May 16, 2025, this speech was delivered by Mr. Phil Tourney, who was serving on the USS Liberty when it was attacked on June 8th, 1967, by Israeli air and sea forces. The attack was designed to drag the United States into the Israeli-Arab war on Israel's side.
The plan was that the relatively unarmed 'Liberty', a Belmont-class technical research ship, was supposed to sink, along with all hands, but the gallant men and the 'Liberty' were too tough to succumb. There's strong evidence that this evil plan involved high-ranking U.S. military and government officials, leading right up to the White House Oval Room.
In memory of the men who died defending the USS Liberty and the Flag:
Lieutenant James Pierce
Jerry Leroy Converse
Thomas Ray Thornton
Francis Brown
James Lee Lenau
Curtis Alan Graves
John Spicher
Philippe Charles Tiedtke
Robert Burton Eisenberg
Duane Marggraf
John Caleb Smith
Sergeant Jack Lewis Raper
Lieutenant Commander Philip McCutcheon Armstrong
Lawrence P. Hayden
David Skolak
Richard W. Keene
Carl Christian Nygren
Frederick James Walton
Edward Emory Rehmeyer III
Ronnie J. Campbell
Alan Higgins
Alexander Neil Thompson
Jerry Lee Goss
James Mahlon Lupton
William Bernard Allenbaugh
Warren Edward Hersey
Raymond Eugene Linn
Gary Ray Blanchard
Anthony Peter Mendle
David W. Marlborough
Carl Lewis Hoar
Allen Merle Blue
Lieutenant Stephen Spencer Toth
Melvin Douglas Smith
Video Source:
Auburn, Alabama, United States
Closing Theme Music:
'In Honor' by David Fesliyan
Closing Credits Compilation:
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park, NSW
Australia 2760
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between the Mises Institute or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
