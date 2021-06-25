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Spike protein is very dangerous, it's cytotoxic (Robert Malone, Steve Kirsch, Bret Weinstein)
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250 views • June 25, 2021
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://youtu.be/Du2wm5nhTXY
Or WATCH VIDEO HERE --> blob:https://odysee.com/a7f6ee67-82d6-4a9e-9c5e-a5641e9ca3b4
See written summary here --> articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/06/21/mrna-inventor-interviewed-about-injection-dangers.
Spike protein is very dangerous, it's cytotoxic.
UPDATE: Many clips have been pulled from the channel so join us at:
https://odysee.com/@DarkHorsePodcastClips
Or WATCH VIDEO HERE --> blob:https://odysee.com/a7f6ee67-82d6-4a9e-9c5e-a5641e9ca3b4
See written summary here --> articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/06/21/mrna-inventor-interviewed-about-injection-dangers.
Spike protein is very dangerous, it's cytotoxic.
UPDATE: Many clips have been pulled from the channel so join us at:
https://odysee.com/@DarkHorsePodcastClips
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