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Man shot dead by police in Brisbane, Qld, Australia. 25th Feb, 2022. GRAPHIC!
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31 views • March 03, 2022
Man shot dead by police at a Brisbane MacDonalds. GRAPHIC!
Knife wielding man shot dead by police at Marsden on Brisbane's southside.
Despite being shot multiple times he still was moving around on the ground holding the knife, ignoring the officers repeated pleas to drop the weapon. It just goes to show real life is not like Hollywood shootouts and people often do not die straight away after being shot.
Footage courtesy of unknown contributor.
See story here - https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/man-shot-dead-by-queensland-police-in-mcdonalds-carpark-after-threatening-people-with-a-knife/news-story/04f66c56c3a99fb136e8be3410e6bf47
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Knife wielding man shot dead by police at Marsden on Brisbane's southside.
Despite being shot multiple times he still was moving around on the ground holding the knife, ignoring the officers repeated pleas to drop the weapon. It just goes to show real life is not like Hollywood shootouts and people often do not die straight away after being shot.
Footage courtesy of unknown contributor.
See story here - https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/man-shot-dead-by-queensland-police-in-mcdonalds-carpark-after-threatening-people-with-a-knife/news-story/04f66c56c3a99fb136e8be3410e6bf47
Join Roobs' Flyers -
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Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
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Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
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