Is Liberalism A Mental Disorder?

The title of this episode is not meant to sound demeaning, honestly. But we have seen that when liberals discuss a topic it is often not thought all the way through. As is the latest example with Alyssa Milano trading in her Tesla for a VW ev because she doesn't want to support hate since Elon Musk supports freedom of speech and the US Constitution. She apparently didn't research VW's history. Plus, the #1 sign of guilt is on full display in Arizona, and more "unexplained" sudden deaths still not being reported by MSM.

