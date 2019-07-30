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Democrats Abandon American Inner Cities For Non-Citizens At Southern Border - War Room Full Show
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24 views • July 30, 2019
President Trump is fighting back against Democrats attacks by highlighting the state of Democrat run inner cities, showing America how liberal policies hurt Americans. This is all happening while the Democrats plan a stunt at the Southern Border showing concern for non-Americans coming here illegally. Leo Zagami joins the show to discuss the latest news out of the Vatican, how they shut down any investigation into the mystery human remains found under the vatican city.
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