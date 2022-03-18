© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(3/18/22) White House Reporters Give 'The Laptop From Hell' Another Pass: Jen Psaki is Asked Only One Question About Hunter During Today's Presser
Follow
1
Share
Report
110 views • March 18, 2022
I was interested to see if the White House media would hold Jen Psaki to task after the latest revelations (this time coming from the New York Times) along with the New York Post about Hunter Biden's laptop from Hell emails and the latest story that has him being investigated and (possibly) arrested for tax evasion. The White House media is as useless as a wet tissue. Only one reporter asked Psaki about Hunter Biden and his dealings with the Moscow Mayor and her issuing Hunter with a 3.5 million dollar check. Psaki of course dodges and weaves the question.
Jenn Psaki pressed on Russia-Ukraine war | 3/18/22
Fox Business News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQQtkeo8HI8
Please follow me on Social Media
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Jenn Psaki pressed on Russia-Ukraine war | 3/18/22
Fox Business News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQQtkeo8HI8
Please follow me on Social Media
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.