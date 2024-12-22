BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DEWALT USB C Battery Charger and USB Wall Charging Kit (DCB094K) Unboxing & Review #wisebuyreviews
WISEBUY REVIEWS
WISEBUY REVIEWS
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
76 views • 4 months ago

SEE it here: https://amzn.to/406t0LJ - DEWALT USB C Battery Charger and USB Wall Charging Kit (DCB094K) [ Amazon Affiliate Links ]


In this video I discuss a new USB C dewalt battery charger and discuss how it could be a game changer as you can plug it in to a 12v cigarette lighter plug style adapter, such as

https://amzn.to/3ZMAa6t 160W USB C Car Charger, Baseus Type C Car Charger


Or you can use the included USB c charger.


The BATTERIES I USED ON THE CHARGER:

- https://amzn.to/4gtMS17 - waitley 20V 9.0Ah Lithium Ion Battery Compatible with DEWALT DCB200 DCB209 Tools with LED Indicator

- https://amzn.to/3DwDgUP - waitley 2Pack Upgraded 20V Real 6A Plus Replacement for Dewalt 20v Max Battery DCB200 DCB203 DCB204 DCB206 Compatible with Dewalt 20 Volt Cordless Power Tools with USB Socket and Type-C Fast Charging


THE ORIGINAL FAST CHARGER I USED FOR DEWALT BATTERIES:

- https://amzn.to/3DtauEB - DEWALT 12V MAX*/20V MAX*/FLEXVOLT 6 Amp Charger (DCB1106)


What is cool is that you can also use this unit to charge your USB C type laptop such as Macbook pro or even just a cell phone as this battery pack claims to deliver up to 100 or even 120 watts output to your device.


So now you have more ways to charge your Dewalt battery especially on the go.


The adapter used to connect the USB C power adapter direct to battery is this one: https://amzn.to/4iQDs1u Powerwerx Cigarette Lighter Socket with Internal 15A ATC Fuse and Powerpole PP15 Connector, SOC-PP


The how to and the parts list to make anderson connectors I have on a battery you can see here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZkIR48C4uE&t=3285s 12v DC Wiring How to DIY Guide for ANDERSON Power Connectors BENEFIT Project & Tools #wisebuyreviews


Overall I would recommend this unit to others and love that I have another way to charge my tools and may want to get several more as I love the idea of charging on the go direct from solar powered battery.


- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos


- Youtube version: https://youtu.be/0Yza3AFJEmo

Keywords
diysurvivalpower toolsdewalt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy