Worldwide Supplier For NBMI (Emeramide) - http://www.sacredpurity.com/nbmi.html
What Is NBMI? (Emeramide / Irminix / OSR / OSR#1 / BDTH2) - https://bitly.ws/TtYf
NBMI (Emeramide) Starting Protocol - (Low Dose Protocol) - https://bitly.ws/TzFT
NBMI (Emeramide) Daily Protocol - https://bitly.ws/VjnA
Join My NBMI Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emeramide
Original Video Source: https://youtu.be/uKKD6XWK8Do?si=h6biGXb3lsbXSmim
Dr. Boyd Haley - Talking About OSR/NBMI/Emeramide And Autism!
Dr. Boyd Haley talks about the properties of OSR (Oxidative stress relief), aka NBMI/Emeramide, as a powerful mercury chelator and shares the experiences of Autistic families that tried OSR when it was sold in The USA as a nutritional supplement.
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.