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2nd American Revolution
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391 views • August 20, 2020
The truth about Trump compared to what the media says. I post this so that hopefully Canadians will watch this video. Their hatred for Trump is implanted and totally misdirected. Canadians need to support their US patriots to the south throughout this revolution because if they don't then Canada will certainly fall. Please share to help the effort.
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