Dogs working in the Crocus City Hall concert hall
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 20 hours ago

Dogs working in the Crocus City Hall concert hall.

Rescuers have already removed more than 250 cubic meters of metal structures. Soon a 100-ton crane will be delivered to the scene of the tragedy - with its help they will remove large fragments of the roof

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

