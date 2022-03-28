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Eva Bartlett: “Western media will not report on humanitarian aid provided by Russia” (MIRRORED)
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930 views • March 28, 2022
Eva Bartlett: “Western media will not report on humanitarian aid provided by Russia” (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel TeleSUR English at:-
https://youtu.be/ID-Mu456dBA
teleSUR's special envoy to Ukraine, Alejandro Kirk, brings us a special live interview with Eva Bartlett, columnist and international analyst, who gives us her opinion on the current situation in the liberated areas and the role of the Western media with its lack of real and unbiased information. teleSUR
Mirrored from Brighteon channel TeleSUR English at:-
https://youtu.be/ID-Mu456dBA
teleSUR's special envoy to Ukraine, Alejandro Kirk, brings us a special live interview with Eva Bartlett, columnist and international analyst, who gives us her opinion on the current situation in the liberated areas and the role of the Western media with its lack of real and unbiased information. teleSUR
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