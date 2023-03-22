Create New Account
US military veteran bickers with Joe Biden over Iraq war lies
The Prisoner
A US veteran soldier is seen bickering and accusing US President, Joe Biden, of war crimes that killed millions of people killed in Iraq 20 years ago. Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said that the US decision to wage war on Iraq was based on lies.

Mirrored - TeleTruth

bideniraqus vetwmd lies

