Democrats Want To Change Filibuster Rules - Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) On The Senate Floor Jan. 11, 2022

On the Senate floor, Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) points to a letter from 2017 signed by many current/former Democratic Senators decrying any changes to filibuster rules.



We are the only body that has a protection for the minority voice, I think the only legislative body in the world that's designed like this.



And it's been part of the secret sauce of America that the minority in America, however large or small it is, has a voice. My Democratic colleagues are now saying we no longer want the minority to have a voice in America. If you're in the minority opinion, you don't count! Sit down, shut up. We're in the majority.



That has never been the American way. Not in 250 years.



This has been the place where we've argued and debated. Yes I've talked to House Members who said good bills went on to die, but the Senate has been the spot where all Americans get to speak.



My Democratic colleagues are seriously considering this week saying no more because we want a passive voting bill that gives federal dollars to house candidates and gives felons the right to vote and takes away voter ID.

-Sen. James Lankford (R-OK)