WHAT WAS NAILED TO THE CROSS

Let all who possibly can, ATTEND THESE YEARLY GATHERINGS. All should feel that God requires this of them. COME, brethren and sisters, to THESE SACRED CONVOCATION MEETINGS, to FIND JESUS. HE WILL COME up to THE FEAST. He will be present, -- Testimonies, vol. 2, pl. 575, par. 2

https://watchyetherefore.com/blog-2/apa-yang-dipakukan/









