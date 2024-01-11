Marsha Blackburn is calling on Dick Durbin to hold a vote this week on her Epstein subpoena!

She refuses to stop pushing for the completely unredacted Epstein flight logs, the black book, the client list, and all documents from the FBI.





"We need to know who flew on Epstein's plane and who participated in his international sex trafficking ring. We need to know how far reaching this ring is. We need to know the intersecting trafficking rings.





I'm calling on Dick Durbin to hold a vote this week and I will be urging a vote on my subpoena whenever possible so that the American people can get the whole full truth about Jeffrey Epstein. About every single person that participated in these alleged crimes.





One thing should be clear: I am not going to stop trying to get the complete and total transparency on this issue so that these innocent victims can receive the justice they deserve."

