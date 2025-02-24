© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #425
1. 7:15 Actress Blake Lively caught lying about harassment allegations against co-star and director of recent movie
2. 28:14 USAID Exposed.
A) News Organization Politico caught taking money from USAID for propaganda purposes and money laundering
B) Doxing attempt of Employee working at DOGE gets rehired after being fired
3. 59:09 Costco and Target getting sued over DEI policies
4. 1:13:40 Woke Cringe at The Grammy Awards
5. 1:35:06 The Faux Astroturf Trade war between Canada and The US ends before it starts
6. 2:15:16 Manosphere and Lifestyle YouTuber Wes Watson arrested and charged for assault
