LT of And We Know
December 1, 2022
There is so much to share today. Japanese Professor and others fight back against the DEMONIC JAB, Memes are exposing the truth on the battlefield, amazing music to wake folks up, yet in all of this, we have to expose the enemy and their tactics to kill us, kill our children and continue the tearing down of humanity. A lot of this will be difficult today…so hope you are prayed up.
