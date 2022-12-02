Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 12.1.2022 TRAFFICKING in PLAIN sight. ALL connected to [email protected]@N. Japan FIGHTS back. MEME WARS! PRAY!
50 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
Donate

LT of And We Know


December 1, 2022


There is so much to share today. Japanese Professor and others fight back against the DEMONIC JAB, Memes are exposing the truth on the battlefield, amazing music to wake folks up, yet in all of this, we have to expose the enemy and their tactics to kill us, kill our children and continue the tearing down of humanity. A lot of this will be difficult today…so hope you are prayed up.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1yax3e-12.1.22-trafficking-in-plain-sight.-all-connected-to-stn.-japan-fights-back.html



Keywords
current eventsnewschildrenpoliticssatantraffickingvaccinehumanitychristianjapancrimesmemewarsunitejabshotinoculationinjectionand we knowexposing evilamazing music

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket