'I would never go to a doctor who is still lying about COVID,' says Tucker Carlson

“If you hurt someone unintentionally, you have to say, ‘I’m sorry.’” “I can’t believe that 99% of American doctors won’t do that.” “I would never go to a doctor who was still lying about COVID because that’s a dangerous person. “That’s an immoral person and a dangerous person.” “Doctors, who clearly can read. They are literate, by definition. They’re not stupid… you hope.” “When you look at the evidence, and (fundamentally) everything they said (about the COVID vaccine) was… wrong…” “And it has hurt a lot of people.” “Why aren’t they all standing up and saying, ‘Oh my gosh. I am so sorry. I cannot believe that I recommended [the COVID vaccine].” “I can’t get past it.” “It’s like, ‘Oh, I’m great at my job. I killed a bunch of people, but I’m a great person.’ “It’s like, no, it’s too big a sin to overlook. “You have no credibility unless you apologize for that and explain how you reached that wrong conclusion.”

Tucker Carlson tells Jimmy Dore on 11 Dec 2023.

The full 1:40 hour interview is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v415587-blockbuster-interview-between-tucker-carlson-and-jimmy-dore.html

Credit to the Vigilant Fox / Vigilant News for posting this clip here:

https://twitter.com/VigilantNews/status/1773535135087886840

Mirrored - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/