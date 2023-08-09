Create New Account
Ranchising: Modern Homestead Subdivisions & Decentralized Real Estate | Ep 108
We The Patriots USA
A homestead, farm, ranch or your own land to raise your family and your own food is slowly becoming the new dream for many Americans and young families. With Blackrock, China and other big entities buying up farmland in the U.S. and driving up land costs, this dream seems virtually unobtainable conceptually and also financially.Show more


TJ Visodei joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA to describe what decentralized real estate is, how people can team up to circumvent these real estate assassins, and his new mission of Ranchising that is taking America by storm.


The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!


https://actsdereal.com/

https://www.instagram.com/actsdereal/


