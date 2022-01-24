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Inflation RUNS WILD! - Gold & Silver Ready To MOVE? - What's Next?
World Alternative Media
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1063 views • January 24, 2022
This video was conducted on behalf of Callinex Mines, and was funded by Gold Standard Media LLC and/or affiliates. For our full disclaimer, please visit:
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Max Porterfield of Callinex Mines about the potential of gold and silver in the face of massive inflation in countries throughout the world, most notably the massive level of printing at the Federal Reserve in the United States.
Gold and silver have seen serious suppression in the past ten years. However, despite the suppression, the inflation hedge tends to always historically stand the test of time against economic chaos.
In this video, Max Porterfield explains his thoughts on the future of gold and silver in a crisis, why people should be bullish and why many choose to invest in gold mining companies over the wealth insurance of physical gold and silver.
Max also explains Callinex and the potential of the company when it comes to new discoveries, developments and projects that set Callinex apart from other companies.

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World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
newspoliticseconomyfederal reservemoneymarketsgoldeconomicssilverfinanceinflationvoluntaryisminvestingend the fedprecious metalsjosh sigurdsonwam
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