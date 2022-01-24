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Inflation RUNS WILD! - Gold & Silver Ready To MOVE? - What's Next?
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1063 views • January 24, 2022
This video was conducted on behalf of Callinex Mines, and was funded by Gold Standard Media LLC and/or affiliates. For our full disclaimer, please visit:
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Max Porterfield of Callinex Mines about the potential of gold and silver in the face of massive inflation in countries throughout the world, most notably the massive level of printing at the Federal Reserve in the United States.
Gold and silver have seen serious suppression in the past ten years. However, despite the suppression, the inflation hedge tends to always historically stand the test of time against economic chaos.
In this video, Max Porterfield explains his thoughts on the future of gold and silver in a crisis, why people should be bullish and why many choose to invest in gold mining companies over the wealth insurance of physical gold and silver.
Max also explains Callinex and the potential of the company when it comes to new discoveries, developments and projects that set Callinex apart from other companies.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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https://www.goldstandardir.com/callinex-disclaimer-3/
FIND MORE INFO on Callinex Mines HERE:
https://callinex.ca/
Tickers:
CSE: CNX | OTCQB: CLLXF
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
https://wam1776--anarchapulco.thrivecart.com/anarchapulco-2022-vip/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Max Porterfield of Callinex Mines about the potential of gold and silver in the face of massive inflation in countries throughout the world, most notably the massive level of printing at the Federal Reserve in the United States.
Gold and silver have seen serious suppression in the past ten years. However, despite the suppression, the inflation hedge tends to always historically stand the test of time against economic chaos.
In this video, Max Porterfield explains his thoughts on the future of gold and silver in a crisis, why people should be bullish and why many choose to invest in gold mining companies over the wealth insurance of physical gold and silver.
Max also explains Callinex and the potential of the company when it comes to new discoveries, developments and projects that set Callinex apart from other companies.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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