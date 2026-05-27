💥 Trump killed Cabals 100 yr America project 💥

Cabals financial hub falling. Next on the hit list is helping Cuba.

To do that the Cartels have to be taken out. (see link below)

Step by step, the job is getting done and evidence of that fact is everywhere.





Cartels and rescue Cuba next - https://rumble.com/v77fw6a-billions-more-for-military.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





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𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.





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🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺







