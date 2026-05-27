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💥 Trump killed Cabals 100 yr America project 💥
Twisted Light Worker
Twisted Light Worker
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Cabals financial hub falling. Next on the hit list is helping Cuba.

To do that the Cartels have to be taken out. (see link below)

Step by step, the job is getting done and evidence of that fact is everywhere.


Cartels and rescue Cuba next - https://rumble.com/v77fw6a-billions-more-for-military.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


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🔥 THIS IS NEXT https://rumble.com/v79bg7o--this-is-next-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


🔥 17 Simple things we can all do NOW- https://rumble.com/v6tfijj--17-steps-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺


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🔗☝️ 🌹🙏 💗💪🏼 ☕


Awaken to the spark of divine within.


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🔥 Golden Age of Mind is upon us -

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🙏 💗💪🏼 Timeless Treasures - https://rumble.com/playlists/dVztG9Netlc?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl


𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.


✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker Chat room - https://t.me/+ZcCX-YbTSNAyNGQx 💗🙏

✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker Main Channel- https://t.me/Thrivalism 💗🙏


✔ Fakebook Group Page - https://www.facebook.com/groups/911500446988289

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"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon


🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺



Keywords
trumpawakeningeconomymoneyxicabalputintwistedlightworkertrivalism
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