Speaking at the WEF, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz comments on Elon Musk:
"We have freedom of speech in Europe and Germany. Everyone can say what he wants, even if he is a billionaire."
"What we do not accept is if this is supporting extreme right positions." 🤡
Source @Wide Awake Media - Official Channel
