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13 Signs of a Midlife Crisis | Popp Culture
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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63 views • April 30, 2021
On average, humans didn’t start living longer than 50 years until 1905. The term “midlife crisis” wasn’t created until 1958. Now in 2021, we’re all expected to have one. Just don’t let it ruin your life, because it can.
#midlifecrisis #poppculture #redonkulas

Brought to you by “Curse of the High IQ” by Aaron Clarey
https://www.amazon.com/Curse-High-IQ-Aaron-Clarey/dp/1522813756

Also sponsored by “Corporateland” by Frank Cervi
https://www.amazon.com/CorporateLand-Surviving-Cubicle-Frank-Cervi/dp/1542471540/

Popp will be at the Conference of Masculine Excellence in June!
To attend go here: https://masculineexcellence.com/popp/
And use the promo code SPACEGHOST for 20% off your ticket!

Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
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How can you support Popp Culture?
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Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday and Thursday at 8pm Eastern!
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Video Throwbacks
Rise of the Fomosexuals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpBgRWoG89s
Dupe the Next Dude
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3n-iRqFhIA

Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.vn/bzjMf
2. https://archive.vn/E4LU2
3. https://archive.vn/UiKZP
4. https://archive.vn/Pd9a5
5. https://archive.vn/wYoH1
6. https://archive.vn/wYoH1
Keywords
comedyfunnydivorcemarriagegetting oldcheatingsymptomsredonkulasred flagswarning signsterrence popppopp culturemidlife crisis
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