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13 Signs of a Midlife Crisis | Popp Culture
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63 views • April 30, 2021
On average, humans didn’t start living longer than 50 years until 1905. The term “midlife crisis” wasn’t created until 1958. Now in 2021, we’re all expected to have one. Just don’t let it ruin your life, because it can.
#midlifecrisis #poppculture #redonkulas
Brought to you by “Curse of the High IQ” by Aaron Clarey
https://www.amazon.com/Curse-High-IQ-Aaron-Clarey/dp/1522813756
Also sponsored by “Corporateland” by Frank Cervi
https://www.amazon.com/CorporateLand-Surviving-Cubicle-Frank-Cervi/dp/1542471540/
Popp will be at the Conference of Masculine Excellence in June!
To attend go here: https://masculineexcellence.com/popp/
And use the promo code SPACEGHOST for 20% off your ticket!
Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/terrencepoppculture
https://www.youtube.com/gruntspeak
https://roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.Redonkulas.com
Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday and Thursday at 8pm Eastern!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.facebook.com/RedonkulasPopp
https://www.twitch.tv/redonkulaspopp
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp
Video Throwbacks
Rise of the Fomosexuals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpBgRWoG89s
Dupe the Next Dude
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3n-iRqFhIA
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.vn/bzjMf
2. https://archive.vn/E4LU2
3. https://archive.vn/UiKZP
4. https://archive.vn/Pd9a5
5. https://archive.vn/wYoH1
6. https://archive.vn/wYoH1
#midlifecrisis #poppculture #redonkulas
Brought to you by “Curse of the High IQ” by Aaron Clarey
https://www.amazon.com/Curse-High-IQ-Aaron-Clarey/dp/1522813756
Also sponsored by “Corporateland” by Frank Cervi
https://www.amazon.com/CorporateLand-Surviving-Cubicle-Frank-Cervi/dp/1542471540/
Popp will be at the Conference of Masculine Excellence in June!
To attend go here: https://masculineexcellence.com/popp/
And use the promo code SPACEGHOST for 20% off your ticket!
Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/terrencepoppculture
https://www.youtube.com/gruntspeak
https://roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.Redonkulas.com
Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday and Thursday at 8pm Eastern!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.facebook.com/RedonkulasPopp
https://www.twitch.tv/redonkulaspopp
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp
Video Throwbacks
Rise of the Fomosexuals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpBgRWoG89s
Dupe the Next Dude
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3n-iRqFhIA
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.vn/bzjMf
2. https://archive.vn/E4LU2
3. https://archive.vn/UiKZP
4. https://archive.vn/Pd9a5
5. https://archive.vn/wYoH1
6. https://archive.vn/wYoH1
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