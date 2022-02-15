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Improve Sleep, Stress, and PTSD with Dr. Kirk Parsley
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17 views • February 15, 2022
In Episode 5 of C60 Health Connections, we take a deep dive with Dr. Kirk Parsley about sleep, stress, and PTSD.
Dr. Kirk Parsley became a sleep expert almost by accident. While working with Navy SEALs shortly after completing medical school (and a former SEAL himself!), Doc Parsley, as he’s known, was compelled to study the ways in which sleep affects all aspects of anatomy and physiology. Dr. Kirk was surprised to learn that the vast majority of vital functions – the keys to health and longevity – occur during sleep. Nutrient absorption, the memorization of new tasks, detoxification, healing, and repair all solidify during sleep cycles. This makes adequate sleep a crucial component of health.
Dr. Kirk Parsley is now a health and sleep optimization consultant and performance enhancement coach for some of the most driven achievers on the planet. In this episode, he explains why sleep is the number one tool for executives, athletes, and those who wish to age gracefully. Learn why it’s not as simple as getting 8 hours, and why conventional sleep aids do more harm than good. And, as a special thanks, use the code SleepNow10 for 10% off at www.docparsley.com!
Guest Website
https://docparsley.com/
Social Media
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kirkparsley/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DocParsley
To learn more about C60, please visit: https://c60purplepower.com/what-is-c60
Use the Coupon Code: THEC60SHOW for 10% off your first order at:
https://c60purplepower.com
Disclaimer: These statements and products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The information on this show, and C60 Purple Power products, are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, mitigate, or prevent disease. Please consult a healthcare professional before starting any new diet or exercise regimen. Individual results may vary.
Dr. Kirk Parsley became a sleep expert almost by accident. While working with Navy SEALs shortly after completing medical school (and a former SEAL himself!), Doc Parsley, as he’s known, was compelled to study the ways in which sleep affects all aspects of anatomy and physiology. Dr. Kirk was surprised to learn that the vast majority of vital functions – the keys to health and longevity – occur during sleep. Nutrient absorption, the memorization of new tasks, detoxification, healing, and repair all solidify during sleep cycles. This makes adequate sleep a crucial component of health.
Dr. Kirk Parsley is now a health and sleep optimization consultant and performance enhancement coach for some of the most driven achievers on the planet. In this episode, he explains why sleep is the number one tool for executives, athletes, and those who wish to age gracefully. Learn why it’s not as simple as getting 8 hours, and why conventional sleep aids do more harm than good. And, as a special thanks, use the code SleepNow10 for 10% off at www.docparsley.com!
Guest Website
https://docparsley.com/
Social Media
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kirkparsley/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DocParsley
To learn more about C60, please visit: https://c60purplepower.com/what-is-c60
Use the Coupon Code: THEC60SHOW for 10% off your first order at:
https://c60purplepower.com
Disclaimer: These statements and products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The information on this show, and C60 Purple Power products, are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, mitigate, or prevent disease. Please consult a healthcare professional before starting any new diet or exercise regimen. Individual results may vary.
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