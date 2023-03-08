Tucker Rips Chuck Schumer's Attacks on J6 Tapes: "In Free Countries, Governments Do Not Lie About Protests" "Those videos touch a nerve because they're a threat to the lies that Chuck Schumer has been telling for the last 26 months."



“Tell Tucker Carlson Not to Run a Second Segment of Lies!” – Anti-Free Speech Activist Chuck Schumer MELTS DOWN on Senate Floor after Release of Monday’s J6 Tapes



Karine Jean-Pierre Reacts to January 6 Footage Released by Tucker Carlson: “Worst Attack on Our Democracy Since the Civil War” - https://twitter.com/i/status/1633191383145017346



