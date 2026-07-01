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The Scorpions Just CALLED All To CROSS The Rubicon
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
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This educational video explores your spiritual essence, how it relates to your life on Earth, and offers insight into understanding and healing the dual-spirit nature that exists within us all. Props are used throughout the video as visual aids to illustrate and represent the concepts being discussed. Additional external images and video clips feature real life examples that serve as symbolic representations of the topics covered. All content presented is strictly for educational purposes only. All claims are backed and proven by the Word of The Lord God. 

Katy Perry calling all scorpions https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b/Katy-Perry-calling-all-scorpions:8  

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biblelovechristjesustruthchristianityfaithtrue
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy