The US creating a new Lebanon-Israel war?

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RT
July 29, 2022
A new Lebanon-Israel war is brewing over a maritime border dispute, one that the US has so far failed to successfully mediate.
Had the US Biden administration ignored the issue to the point that we will see a new war in the Levant?
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