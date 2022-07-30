RT





July 29, 2022





A new Lebanon-Israel war is brewing over a maritime border dispute, one that the US has so far failed to successfully mediate.





Had the US Biden administration ignored the issue to the point that we will see a new war in the Levant?





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1e2463-the-us-creating-a-new-lebanon-israel-war.html



