Default by the Corporatocracy due to Bankruptcy

The privately owned World [parasitical] Corporation is the one in-debt to the Creditors=producers on the land of each Nation. THEY owe us: the People.

THEY can begin by allowing us to openly tell our side of "The Story"=history & how it creates our present situation world-wide. We must all understand the true competitors involved, the contracts of compliance, or we will never figure our way out of This MESS.

For starters, The municipal City of Apache Junction, INC. can provide the American State National Assembly a large store-front which we will man so as to provide this part of the Nation, the local community & People of Arizona a Community Prosperity Center. This will allow an improved future for all people of Arizona & our Nation. This will be a positive development for all of those of this Birthright Nation.

https://annavonreitz.com/importantannouncements.pdf

https://annavonreitz.com/restof14thamendmentfraud.pdf

https://annavonreitz.com/housecleaningfortrump.pdf

Regarding 'Nationality, Citizenship, Resident, patents, bond-slave, legal fictions' - United States of America podcast 67:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QMINwUBLLw

Another view from a different angle: Economy journalist Bix Weir [ roadtoroota.com ] talks about what must be done to confront the major issues. "The Entire Economic Structure Is About To Change, Say Goodbye To The CB." Has he heard of Anna Von Reitz, Fiduciary & the asset-backed Global Family Group of Trade Banks which is the only mathematical working option available for removing the privately owned 'rentable'/usury/enslaving Federal Reserve Notes/IOUs/debt-Bonds? Recorded on X22 Report: https://www.bitchute.com/video/G9dm5riHs8pI

And another well written view: https://stateofthenation.info/?p=13536

I Am stating: At this point, those who are still "in the corrupt prison box/planet=Con Game" are incapable of determining the course of action to free themselves from said. - https://annavonreitz.com/playbackofthepushback.pdf

Added February 1st:

Here is a short (4 min.) video clearly making a point of fact regarding L.A. fires!:

https://rumble.com/v6dpg47-forensic-arborist-says-nearly-all-ca-wildfires-have-been-caused-by-dews.html





When an illegal border crosser is documented as an immigrant, they have a bond created on them so the Elite can trade that bond on the Markets just as your BirthCertificate bond is profited for THEM on "Wall Street" by the western Central Banksters. As I've said before, the Banksters don't give a hoot whether immigrants [OR anybody] vote for democrats or not. THEY just want THEIR balance sheet to show a profit on an increasing number of Bond-slaves (i.e., ALL State Trusts>DUNS number=AZ State University). Otherwise, THEY are indebted as a parasite (inflationary) regarding Universal Law that of Karma.

Only this 'Full Disclosure' would negate that parasitic-class Karma, as such means the public would be OFFICIALLY NOTICED that the 14th Amendment is a voluntary enslavement, as is the 16th Amendment also a voluntary enslavement [tax] for those who have pledged 14th Amendment US Citizenship under a War Flag!