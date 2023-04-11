Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 41 - Mental Law And the Power Of Routines

In episode 41 we continue our study of the brain. We take a look at mental law and how it is connected with physical (or natural) law. We’ll learn about the function of our nervous system, specifically how to rewire the brain. We will get to know how we, through routines and habits, can create new pathways in our nervous system, thus conquering depression, panic attacks, anxiety and other mental problems. Most importantly, we must never forget that we always have a choice.
