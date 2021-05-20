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Donald Trump Appears to Want 'Operation Warp Speed' Become His Legacy: Are Patriots Okay With Trump's Dangerous Vaccines?
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83 views • May 20, 2021
When Donald Trump announced that he was creating 'Operation Warp Speed' for speedy COVID19 vaccine development I instantly raised a red flag and predicted that the USA would would have vaccinations by the end of 2020. My prediction came true and the untested vaccines were being jabbed in American arms before New Years 2021. Since then Trump has been leaving comments and messages throughout the land making sure that everyone knows he was the one with his administration that first had the vaccines ready to go in less then a year. Now as the vaccines are being rolled out and people have had their first and second string jabs people are getting injured and have even died from the vaccines. I have to ask the question: Is Donald Trump lobbying for the vaccines and Operation Warp Speed to become his legacy during the 45th Presidency? My follow-up question is. Now that we have seen how some of these vaccines are injuring people - does MAGA and Trump Patriots think that this is a good thing - if Trump takes Operation Warp Speed and COVID Vaccine development as his Presidential Legacy?
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