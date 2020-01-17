5G: Next Gen Health Dangers (Documentary)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This mini-documentary exposes the health dangers of 5G and why this dangerous technology is a new source of "electromagnetic pollution" that endangers human lives. The tech industry is fully aware of these dangers but pushed 5G anyway, censoring critics of the technology and trying to silence the science that exposes the public health risks associated with this extreme technology.