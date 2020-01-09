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BREAKING: The moment the Ukrainian Boeing plane was Shot & Crashed on the ground in Iran!!
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265 views • January 09, 2020
#Breaking: Just in - Confirmed video footage of the moment the Ukrainian Boeing had been shot down by Iranian air defence systems. And here is the disturbing video of the moment the Ukrainian Boeing passengers plane crashed on the ground in Iran.
#Iran #Iraq #US #Ukraine
#Iran #Iraq #US #Ukraine
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