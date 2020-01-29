CoronaVirus: 32,000 Hospitalized Yesterday in China Wuhan Province

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Jan 28, 2020
Update on the CoronaVirus sweeping China. Report shares information from my Chinese sources and from Chinese State media. This outbreak is a very serious issue and should be taken seriously. See updates @ http://SarahWestall.com and also sign up for my newsletter.