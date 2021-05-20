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Tribute to James Welling: A Postmodern Photographer
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10 views • May 20, 2021
This video presents a biographical sketch of the famous photographer, James Welling, whose unique photographs represent a variety of styles and themes. In one of his quotes, he explains the importance of conveying meaning in a photograph: "It's not that I don't care about content, but content is not the only way a photograph has meaning." His wide array of photographs -- in both black and white and colors -- continue to amaze his viewers.
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