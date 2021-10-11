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Zinc nutrition as we enter endemic phase (Dr. John Cambpell)
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50 views • October 11, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/11/how-zinc-can-boost-your-immune-health.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2HL&cid=20211011&mid=DM1015672&rid=1289465931
Zinc is essential for the normal development and function of your immune system as it protects against susceptibility to pathogens, mediates natural killer cells, activates T-lymphocytes, regulates macrophages and is central to DNA replication
Evidence shows zinc helps protect the body from COVID-19 by impairing viral replication in the cell, supporting ciliary growth and function in the respiratory system and improving the respiratory epithelial barrier
A zinc deficiency is associated with many of the comorbidities linked to COVID-19, including obesity, kidney disease, tobacco smoking, diabetes and autoimmune diseases
Using a zinc ionophore helps move zinc into the cells where it can impair viral replication. Zinc ionophores include hydroxychloroquine, quercetin and EGCG found in green tea
Zinc supplementation may trigger a zinc/copper imbalance. It is best to consistently get your zinc from food and use supplementation during an acute illness
In this short video by Dr. John Campbell, he reviews some of the science behind the association between zinc and the immune system. He believes it is one biological basis for an “altered resistance to infection.”1 But, beyond the immune functions I discuss below, it’s important to know that zinc plays other important biological roles.
For example, you have at least 300 enzymes that require zinc to function normally.2 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention3 has identified several common human coronaviruses that are responsible for upper respiratory tract illnesses, like the common cold. Although a cold is usually a minor condition, it is also responsible for most doctor's office visits every year.4
A cold can last as short as a week, but in children and the elderly it can last longer. Cold symptoms include stuffy head, runny nose, sore throat, headache and sometimes a fever.5 These are some of the same symptoms of influenza, but the symptoms are often worse and include fever and body chills.
Zinc is essential for the normal development and function of your immune system as it protects against susceptibility to pathogens, mediates natural killer cells, activates T-lymphocytes, regulates macrophages and is central to DNA replication
Evidence shows zinc helps protect the body from COVID-19 by impairing viral replication in the cell, supporting ciliary growth and function in the respiratory system and improving the respiratory epithelial barrier
A zinc deficiency is associated with many of the comorbidities linked to COVID-19, including obesity, kidney disease, tobacco smoking, diabetes and autoimmune diseases
Using a zinc ionophore helps move zinc into the cells where it can impair viral replication. Zinc ionophores include hydroxychloroquine, quercetin and EGCG found in green tea
Zinc supplementation may trigger a zinc/copper imbalance. It is best to consistently get your zinc from food and use supplementation during an acute illness
In this short video by Dr. John Campbell, he reviews some of the science behind the association between zinc and the immune system. He believes it is one biological basis for an “altered resistance to infection.”1 But, beyond the immune functions I discuss below, it’s important to know that zinc plays other important biological roles.
For example, you have at least 300 enzymes that require zinc to function normally.2 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention3 has identified several common human coronaviruses that are responsible for upper respiratory tract illnesses, like the common cold. Although a cold is usually a minor condition, it is also responsible for most doctor's office visits every year.4
A cold can last as short as a week, but in children and the elderly it can last longer. Cold symptoms include stuffy head, runny nose, sore throat, headache and sometimes a fever.5 These are some of the same symptoms of influenza, but the symptoms are often worse and include fever and body chills.
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