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Is Tithing for Christians?
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21 views • April 11, 2021
Tithing is a yoke of bondage that has been placed on Christians for a long time. It is the easy way churches get to raise funds for themselves. However is tithing by Christians supported by the Bible? What is all this about blessings and curses as a result of tithing or not tithing? Let's do a Bible study on it.
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