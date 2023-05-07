Jesus or the Antichrist?: Jesus is Coming Again

Before Jesus returns to the earth, the greatest wedding party ever will take place in heaven when all the believers in Christ will be presented to Jesus at the Marriage Supper of the Lamb. Once this event is finished, it is time for Jesus to return to the earth as the King of kings and Lord of lords!

Satan will resist this heavenly invasion but Jesus and the armies of heaven will smash all opposition and set up His Kingdom on the earth for the next thousand years and restore the earth to its condition before Adam and Eve sinned. Satan will be bound during these thousand years but at the end he will be loosed to tempt the people to reject Jesus as their Saviour and accept him as their master.

This message will bring you great joy mixed with sadness because the human race is bent on rebellion and the goodness of God means nothing to the majority of the people who are alive now and during the thousand years kingdom.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1227.pdf

Jesus or the Antichrist? Part 6: Jesus is Coming Again

RLJ-1227 -- FEBRUARY 28, 2010

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays at 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm









