Lavrov: Russia's strikes on Ukraine are justified – the criminal must be punished

Russian retaliatory strikes against Ukraine absolutely natural in current situation — Lavrov

'The criminal must be punished — Zelensky and his junta know only too well what they are being punished for'

Other statements by Russian FM during a press-conference with Turkish counterpart Fidan:

🔸 Evidence suggests Germany secretly approved Ukraine's use of long-range weapons against Russian territory long ago

🔸 In response to French FM's claim about absence of their troops in Ukraine: "He's lying. France is fighting on Ukrainian territory."

🔸 European "hawks" realize they lack strength to continue war in Ukraine, fear Trump might "give up" on it

🔸 Trump is personally interested in ensuring negotiations between Russia and Ukraine keep going

🔸 Trump's Ukraine rhetoric can be explained by his frustration that "a clique of European officials" is sabotaging his peace efforts

Adding:

2,331 Ukrainian drones were shot down by Russian air defenses in just one week, from May 20 to the morning of May 27 — Russian MoD

Remarkably, 1,465 of them were intercepted OUTSIDE the active conflict zone

Drone warfare is escalating to truly unprecedented levels