Lavrov: Russia's strikes on Ukraine are justified – the criminal must be punished
Russian retaliatory strikes against Ukraine absolutely natural in current situation — Lavrov
'The criminal must be punished — Zelensky and his junta know only too well what they are being punished for'
Other statements by Russian FM during a press-conference with Turkish counterpart Fidan:
🔸 Evidence suggests Germany secretly approved Ukraine's use of long-range weapons against Russian territory long ago
🔸 In response to French FM's claim about absence of their troops in Ukraine: "He's lying. France is fighting on Ukrainian territory."
🔸 European "hawks" realize they lack strength to continue war in Ukraine, fear Trump might "give up" on it
🔸 Trump is personally interested in ensuring negotiations between Russia and Ukraine keep going
🔸 Trump's Ukraine rhetoric can be explained by his frustration that "a clique of European officials" is sabotaging his peace efforts
2,331 Ukrainian drones were shot down by Russian air defenses in just one week, from May 20 to the morning of May 27 — Russian MoD
Remarkably, 1,465 of them were intercepted OUTSIDE the active conflict zone
Drone warfare is escalating to truly unprecedented levels