Russia Crimea Battalion Working to Defend the Homeland
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 16 hours ago

Crimea battalion working

'Being a patriot, I just went to defend my homeland. I began serving in 2014, right at the start. Then there was a short break, and when it all broke out, I went back'. Russian serviceman with the call sign Tree S talks about how he ended up at the frontline. 🇷🇺

Watch the video to learn more.

