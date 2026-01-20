Style Description: Fast Bluegrass, 160 BPM, Male Vocals, High Lonesome Harmony, Banjo, Fiddle, Mandolin, Upright Bass, Outlaw Ballad

[Intro] [Fast Banjo Solo] [Thumping Upright Bass] [Fiddle Flourish]



[Verse 1] Cherokee Bill from Cemetery Hill, he never said please and he never said thank you neither He was a one-man gang sticking up banks, shooting anyone unlucky enough to be there They'd round him up, slap on the cuffs, slam him in the jail and throw that key away But sure as hell, Cherokee Bill would bust out of jail again in a couple of days



[Verse 2] [Tight 3-Part Harmony] Cherokee Bill from Cemetery Hill, he never sipped tea and he never touched soapy water And the only dance that he would ever know was the do-si-do with the deputy sheriff's daughter



[Instrumental Break] [Fast Banjo Solo] [Mandolin Chop Solo]



[Verse 3] [Build Up] They dragged him down to Prairie Dog Town, it took a hundred men to make him kneel They built a special cell for him, they reinforced the bars with plated steel They used a heavy-duty rope on him, they strung him up and the devil was heard to say [Shouted Harmony] He's been down here twice before, kick him out of hell again in a couple of days!



[Verse 4] Cherokee Bill from Cemetery Hill, he's gone, he'll be back again in the night We're gonna keep on sending him back until old Bill, can finally get it right



[Instrumental Break] [Fiddle Solo] [Fast Acoustic Guitar Flatpicking]



[Verse 5] [Energetic] Cherokee Bill from Cemetery Hill, he never said please and he never said thank you neither He was a one-man gang sticking up banks, shooting anyone unlucky enough to be there They'd round him up, slap on the cuffs, slam him in the jail and throw that key away But sure as hell, old Cherokee Bill would bust out of jail again in a couple of days



[Outro] Cherokee Bill from Cemetery Hill, he's gone, he'll be back again in the night We're gonna keep on getting him back again old Bill, can finally get it right [Slow Down] We're gonna keep on sending him back until old Bill, can finally get it right [Big Finish] Can finally get it right!



[End] [Final Banjo Roll] [Shave and a Haircut Beat]

