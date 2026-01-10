BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
There is Something About Mister Michelle Obama ~ Hiding Bulge With Baggy Pants ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
196 views • 1 day ago

In today's discussion we will mostly focus on the main conspiracy that Michelle Obama is indeed a Man. We will touch on some of the other conspiracies, in which I have not been abled to confirm in my research, such as but are not limited to: Obama youth baseball league being made up of paid midgets, and the daughters of Obama being either adopted or hired actors/actresses, and Joan Rivers being murdered in her bottocks treatment, because she was going to expose Michelle as a tran. As I said, the only conspiracy as to the pretense of the Obama family that is truly confirmed is that Michelle is a trans-gender man, and that Obama did promote same sex marriages.



References:

- Michelle Obama Is A Transgender Man On The Ellen Show

  https://rumble.com/v6s6ssx-michelle-obama-is-a-transgender-man-on-the-ellen-show.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=2cbeee83-fa5a-4f78-a0e1-0bbcbcf306b8

- U.S. President Barack Obama shocks Washington Little League teams with a surprise visit

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3uxzg-FZBRY

- WTF? Michelle Obama Tells Marlon Wayans It ‘Warms My Heart…As a Black Man’ to See Him Raising a Trans Child

  https://www.infowars.com/posts/wtf-michelle-obama-tells-marlon-wayans-raising-a-trans-child-warms-my-heart-as-a-black-man

- Watch: Musk’s Dad Says Michelle Obama ‘Obviously’ a Man

  https://www.infowars.com/posts/musks-dad-says-michelle-obama-obviously-a-man

- It’s Official! Michelle Obama aka ‘Big Mike’ Set to Announce Presidential Run

  https://www.infowars.com/posts/its-official-michelle-obama-aka-big-mike-set-to-announce-presidential-run

- Joan Rivers' Death And The Shocking Malpractice Behind It

  https://allthatsinteresting.com/joan-rivers-death

- Joan Rivers' Coroner's Report Has Some Seriously Tragic Details

  https://www.nickiswift.com/1658894/joan-rivers-autopsy-report-details-tragic/


censorshipobamadeceptionlovepharmagaymichelletransgendergenderbigdisinformationcaremisinformationisdontsaydegeneratesreaffirming
